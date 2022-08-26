Watch: Amid China’s punishing heat wave, residents wait in long lines for COVID-19 tests

Amid China's punishing heat wave, which experts say could be the worst ever recorded in world history, residents are having to line up for mandatory COVID-19 testing.

A video from Chongqing city, shared on Twitter, showed a street brimming with people wearing masks. Some were carrying babies. Other fanned themselves for some relief.

In the background, clouds of smoke, apparently from a wildfire caused by the extreme heat, were seen in the sky.

Some people fainted in the heat, CNN reported.

China has drawn global scrutiny for its harsh COVID-control policy. In their pursuit of zero infections, Chinese authorities have locked down cities of millions of people and forcibly taken people to quarantine centres.

In Chongqing, 40 Covid infections reported on Wednesday led authorities to order 10 million people to get tested, CNN reported.

People lined up for tests in temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

China has seen more than two months of heat waves, droughts and flash floods, news agency AFP reported. Climate change is making these extreme weather events more frequent.

Power cuts to deal with the rise in electricity demands have exacerbated people's troubles. In bustling streets, lights have been turned off to save energy.

Desperate citizens are sheltering from the extreme weather in subway stations.

The worst-affected region has been the Yangtze river basin, that houses over 370 million people and hosts the megacity of Chongqing and many manufacturing hotspots.

The vital Yangtze river is drying, its water flow significantly lower than the average level recorded over the last five years.

The extreme weather has also posed a severe threat to China's autumn harvest. The authorities have promised new measures to protect the country's produce.

(With inputs from AFP)