English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Watch: AirAsia jet forced to divert after snake spotted on plane

    In a viral video social media users were quick to link with Samuel L. Jackson cult classic "Snakes on a Plane".

    AFP
    February 14, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST
    Air Asia flight diverted: A snake was spotted slithering through the overhead lights on the plane. (Twitter/Hana Mohsin Khan)

    Air Asia flight diverted: A snake was spotted slithering through the overhead lights on the plane. (Twitter/Hana Mohsin Khan)


    An AirAsia passenger plane was forced to divert and make an unscheduled landing after a snake was spotted slithering through the overhead lights, the Malaysian budget carrier confirmed Monday.

    In a viral video social media users were quick to link with Samuel L. Jackson cult classic "Snakes on a Plane", the creature's silhouette could be seen wriggling in the cabin's light fittings.

    The incident, which the airline described as "very rare", took place last week aboard a flight from the capital Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, on the eastern coast of Borneo island.

    After the captain found out about the snake, he took "appropriate action" and landed in the city of Kuching -- 900 kilometres (560 miles) west of Tawau -- so the plane could be fumigated, AirAsia said.

    The passengers then boarded another flight to continue their journey.

    "At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk," AirAsia chief safety officer Liong Tien Ling said in a statement.

    Social media users joked the incident was all-too-reminiscent of the 2006 action film that featured Jackson as an FBI agent trapped on a jet filled with venomous serpents.

    "Snakes on a plane is real!!" one user posted.

    Another commented on Facebook: "One of my worst nightmares. Too scary for me."
    AFP
    Tags: #Air Asia #Air Asia flight #Air Asia plane diverted #snake on air asia plane #Snakes on a plane
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 04:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.