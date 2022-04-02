Was Shashi Tharoor a child star in this 1958 film? His response

A still from the film ‘Jailor’. (Image credit: Twitter/ @ofnosurnamefame)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is now known as an eloquent speaker but was there ever a time when he tried his hand at acting?

On April 1, film writer Vaibhav Vishal tweeted a still from a 1950s movie featuring a child who seemed to resemble Shashi Tharoor.



And I had tried to keep it secret all along! Good sleuthing @ofnosurnamefame ! Btw I am still known as Master Gyaan… https://t.co/8mK8A8qRmH

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 1, 2022

“While Shashi Tharoor never was in Andaz Apna Apna, he did act in movies as a child star,” Vishal wrote along with the photo. “His screen name was Master Gyaan, and he did 9 Hindi and Malayalam films . Attaching a still from Jailor with Geeta Bali.”

Vishal added that April Fool’s Day was the “right day” to revisit the picture.

Tharoor, in his response to Vishal, joked that he had tried to keep his acting career a secret. “Good sleuthing. By the way, I am still known as Master Gyaan.”

The Congress MP is famous for his extensive vocabulary. He often uses unheard of words, which leave his Twitter followers amused as well as perplexed.

Most people expect him to be impeccable when it comes to language. So, when he misspelt two words in a tweet in February, Twitter users were quick to point it out.

“Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate,” Tharoor had said. “The stunned and incredulous expression on Minister Ramdas Athawale’s face says it all: even the Treasury benches can’t believe Nirmala Sitharaman’s claims about the economy and her Budget!”

In response, Athawale said: “Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It’s not “Bydget” but BUDGET. Also, not rely but “reply”! Well, we understand!”