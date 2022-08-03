'War-life balance': Ukraine rescuer proposes to partner as sirens go off in background

A rescuer in Ukraine proposed to his partner with sirens ringing in the background, in one of the countless instances of people trying to cling to normalcy amid war.

A video showed the rescuer, in uniform, getting down on one knee and his girlfriend tearfully hugging him. Onlookers holding balloons cheered and clapped for them.

"This is our life now - we joke about 'war-life balance'," Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian government, tweeted on July 30.

"This rescuer was saving people, now he is proposing. The siren wails for danger, now it sounds in joy. It is all intertwined, and no one's life is untouched by war in Ukraine," he added.

The clip moved many on social media. "Love and luck to these young people," one user wrote.

"I have no words," another said. "Just faith in Ukraine. Thank you for sharing this, sir. Makes my heart leap."

Ukrainians have been living in terror for over five months now as Russia's assault on their country shows no signs of stopping. Millions of people have been displaced and civilian casualties reportedly run into tens of thousands.

In one of the latest incidents, Russia attacked Ukraine with eight cruise missiles, CNN reported . The Ukrainian air force said it shot down seven of them.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on his country's allies to expedite military aid.

He had phone call with NATO chief Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday.

“Good call w/Pres (Zelensky) on priorities for military support,” she tweeted. It’s vital that NATO & Allies provide even more assistance to Ukraine even faster.”