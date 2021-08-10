Want to travel from Mumbai to Kashmir? IRCTC introduces a 6-day tour

A wildlife worker opens a bag of paddy to spread on the frozen surface of a wetland in Hokersar, north of Srinagar, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

IRCTC Tourism has announced a tour package of five nights and six days to Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam from Mumbai. Starting price of the tour has been kept at Rs 27,300.

The tour will start on September 25 and September 26 by the IRCTC. On an Indigo flight, travellers will flown from Mumbai to Srinagar.