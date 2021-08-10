MARKET NEWS

English
Want to travel from Mumbai to Kashmir? IRCTC introduces a 6-day tour

The tour provided by IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from Mumbai will commence on 25 and 26 of next month.

Moneycontrol News
August 10, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
A wildlife worker opens a bag of paddy to spread on the frozen surface of a wetland in Hokersar, north of Srinagar, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

IRCTC Tourism has announced a tour package of five nights and six days to Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam from Mumbai. Starting price of the tour has been kept at Rs 27,300.

The tour will start on September 25 and September 26 by the IRCTC. On an Indigo flight, travellers will flown from Mumbai to Srinagar.

Here's a complete itinerary for the tour between Mumbai to Srinagar
DayItinerary 
Day 1Arrival at Srinagar, Visit Shankracharya Temple. Check-in at the Houseboat. Afternoon free for Leisure. Evening Shikara Ride at Dal Lake(at own cost). Dinner And Overnight stay in Houseboat.
Day 2After early breakfast transfer to Pahalgam . On the way visit Awantipura ruins, Betab Valley, Aru Valley and Chandanwadi. Enjoy the nature charm of the valley. (You need to take local vehicle on direct payment basis as local taxi union does not allow outside vehicle to do sightseeing). (Pony Ride activities at guest own cost) Dinner & Overnight Stay in Pahalgam.
Day 3Post Breakfast, proceed for Gulmarg, -"Meadows of flowers by road transport. Local sightseeing of Gulmarg by Gondola Ride (Gondola charges at guest own cost). Return back to Srinagar. Dinner and overnight stay at hotel in Srinagar.
Day 4After breakfast leave from Srinagar and drive towards Sonmarg. Sonmarg (2800Mtrs above sea level), which means ' meadow of gold ' has, as its backdrop, snowy mountains against a cerulean sky. The Sindh meanders along here and abounds with trout and mahseer, snow trout can be caught in the main river. Ponies can be hired for the trip up to Thajiwas glacier a major attraction during the summer months. Later return back to Srinagar. Dinner & overnight in Srinagar at Hotel.
Day 5After breakfast sightseeing of Mughal Gardens: Nishat Bagh, Cheshmashahi and Shalimar Gardens. Then visit of the famous Hazratbal Shrine situated on the bank of Dal Lake. In the evening, free for shopping. Transfer to hotel. Dinner and overnight stay at Hotel.
6After Breakfast, Morning free for Leisure Check out from the hotel and transfer to Srinagar Airport to board flight at 17:35 hrs. Arrival Mumbai Airport by 20:25 hrs
 
first published: Aug 10, 2021 02:28 pm

