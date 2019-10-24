Wani Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Wani Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Wani is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Yavatmal district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Wani Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 73.02% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.59% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bodkurwar Sanjivreddi Bapurao won this seat by a margin of 5606 votes, which was 2.86% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 196308 votes.