Wani Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Wani Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Wani Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Wani constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Wani is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Yavatmal district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 73.02% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.59% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bodkurwar Sanjivreddi Bapurao won this seat by a margin of 5606 votes, which was 2.86% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 196308 votes. Kasawar Wamanrao Bapurao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 10440 votes. INC polled 174417 votes, 31.92% of the total votes polled
