VVIP Chopper case: Court reserves order on bail plea of Christian Michel for February 16

A Delhi court on February 13 reserved for February 16 its order on bail plea of Christian Michel, who was arrested in connection with an alleged scam in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal. Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed both the parties to file short written arguments in the case by February 15.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI opposed Michel's bail plea, saying the court has already taken cognisance of the chargesheet in the case and the accused cannot seek bail at this juncture.

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22 last year. He was sent to judicial custody in both the ED and the CBI cases.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.