App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 05:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

VP Venkaiah Naidu discusses bilateral cooperation in trade and defence with Serbian President

During the visit, the two sides finalised agreement on cooperation in the field of plant health and plant quarantine and a revised Air Services Agreement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and held a fruitful discussion" with him on strengthening cooperation in a number of areas, including trade, defence and IT. Naidu, who arrived here on Friday, was welcomed by Vucic at the Serbia Palace.

During the visit, the two sides finalised agreement on cooperation in the field of plant health and plant quarantine and a revised Air Services Agreement.

"These agreements will contribute to further enhancing bilateral economic ties," Vice President's office tweeted.

The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation and trade to expand the great potential of partnership between two countries, he said.

related news

Earlier, Naidu was accorded a ceremonial welcome Vucic.

This year India and Serbia are celebrating 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

"I am glad that we will jointly release the postage stamp on two great personalities, Swami Vivekananda and Nikola Tesla," the vice president said.

Nikola Tesla was a Serbian American inventor and engineer who is best known for his contributions to the design of the modern alternating current electricity supply system.

Yesterday, Naidu interacted with the Indian community in Belgrade and asked them to be part of India's growth story.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.