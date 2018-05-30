Voting machine malfunction leads to repolling in 122 booths; are VVPATs ready for 2019 polls?

Faulty voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) have led to repolling in 122 polling stations across two constituencies of Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and Bhandara-Gondia in Maharashtra. The malfunction was so grave in Maharashtra that the Gondia district collector was immediately transferred.

The Election Commission (EC) has ordered fresh polling in 73 booths in Kairana and 49 in Bhandara-Gondia along with one in Nagaland, after observers recommended the same, citing several reasons.

While EC said that voting machines in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra were affected due to a heat wave, while observers pointed out that inadequate training of polling staff was one of the reasons that contributed to the malfunctions.

Heat, light and lack of training

Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat explained how various factors impact the voting machines.

He told NDTV that VVPATs were sensitive to light as they have contrast sensors. So if a machine is placed under direct sunlight or even a tube-light, they start malfunctioning. Plus if there is extreme heat, the paper roll starts malfunctioning as well.

Besides heat and light, he said that the other problem was training of polling staffers.

He was of the view that if a polling personnel misses a critical component of training to even receive a phone call they lose out on important information. When such personnel are sent to a polling station, they fail to follow protocols and are unable to install VVPATs correctly.

Are these voting machines ready for 2019 general elections?

According to Rawat, the machines would stabalise soon and during the time-period proper training would have been imparted to the staff and would have hands on experience in handling VVPATs.

He went on to state that during the Punjab assembly election, nearly 36 per cent VVPATs had malfunctioned in a constituency. He claimed that at the time newly-manufactured machines were used for the first time and the staff were not properly trained in handling the machines.

However, exuding confidence in voting machines he said that root cause analysis is being carried out by experts, which would help identify and fix common issues ahead of the 2019 election.