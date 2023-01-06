 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

'Vladimir Putin terminally sick, has cancer,' claims Ukraine spy chief

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

Last month, reports said Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, slipped and fell down five stairs at his official residence in Moscow.

The Kremlin has not disclosed any information regarding Vladimir Putin’s multiple health issues.

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is terminally ill with cancer amid speculation that his health is declining, ABC News reported.

"He has been sick for a long time. I am sure he has cancer. I think he will die very quickly. I hope very soon," Kyrylo Budanov told ABC News. The claims by Ukraine’s spy chief comes as Russia’s war with Ukraine continues.

The Kremlin, however, has not disclosed any information regarding Putin’s multiple health issues.

Last month, reports said Vladimir Putin, 70, slipped and fell down five stairs at his official residence in Moscow. His bodyguards were reportedly present when the incident occurred, and they reacted quickly to help him. The in-house doctors were contacted after three security officers assisted the president to the nearest sitting area.

Reports also suggest that suggest Putin is suffering from Parkinson's disease.

There have been several occasions when he appeared exhausted, out of breath, or stumbling over his words.