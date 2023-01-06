'Vladimir Putin terminally sick, has cancer,' claims Ukraine spy chief

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is terminally ill with cancer amid speculation that his health is declining, ABC News reported.

"He has been sick for a long time. I am sure he has cancer. I think he will die very quickly. I hope very soon," Kyrylo Budanov told ABC News. The claims by Ukraine’s spy chief comes as Russia’s war with Ukraine continues.

The Kremlin, however, has not disclosed any information regarding Putin’s multiple health issues.

Last month, reports said Vladimir Putin, 70, slipped and fell down five stairs at his official residence in Moscow. His bodyguards were reportedly present when the incident occurred, and they reacted quickly to help him. The in-house doctors were contacted after three security officers assisted the president to the nearest sitting area.

Reports also suggest that suggest Putin is suffering from Parkinson's disease.

There have been several occasions when he appeared exhausted, out of breath, or stumbling over his words.

While delivering a speech at the unveiling of a monument to Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Moscow last week, Putin appeared to be clutching his chair. During the event, he also met with Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel y Bermdez. Meanwhile, Putin has ordered a temporary unilateral Russian ceasefire during Orthodox Christmas was due to have taken effect in Ukraine from Friday to Saturday. The ceasefire has been dismissed by Ukraine as an empty gesture and an attempt by Moscow to gain time to regroup its forces.

Moneycontrol News

