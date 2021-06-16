VivaTech Summit| PM Modi calls for 'repair and prepare' as India emerges from COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 16 delivered a keynote address at the fifth edition of 'VivaTech Summit'. During the address, PM Modi called for focus on 'repair and prepare' as the nation emerges out of a devastating pandemic.

"Over the past year, we have witnessed a lot of disruption in different sectors. Much of it is still there. Yet, disruption does not have to mean despair," he said at VivaTech Summit.

"Instead, we must keep the focus on the twin foundations of repair and prepare," he said referring to the need to augment healthcare infrastructure in the country as well as prop up the economy.

In his address, he emphasised on how India and France are cooperating in key sectors such as technolog, among others.

"India & France have been working closely on a wide range of subjects. Among these, technology & digital are emerging areas of cooperation. It is the need of the hour," he said.

He further said that, "I believe-where convention fails, innovation can help. This has been seen during COVID-19 global pandemic, which is biggest disruption of our age. All nations have suffered losses & felt anxiety about future. COVID has put many of our conventional methods to test."

He also said that Aadhaar helped provide timely support to people during pandemic in providing free ration, cooking fuel.

The Prime Minister also invited the world to invest in the country as he said "India offers what innovators and investors need."

He also invited the world to invest in India based on five pillars of talent, market, capital, ecosystem and culture of openness.

Indian economy suffered its worst contraction in decades in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, as the pandemic-induced lockdown impaired economic activity.

The government, however, continued with the reforms that would help sustain higher growth rates after the world emerges from the pandemic.

India implemented huge reforms across sectors - from mining to space, from banking to atomic energy, he said.

"This goes on to show that India as a nation is adaptable and agile, even in the middle of the pandemic."

Stating that India's strides in the world of tech and start-up are well-known, he said the country is home to one of the world's largest start-up eco systems and several unicorns have come up in recent years.

PM Modi was invited to speak at the event as a guest of honour along with other prominent speakers at the event include French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and ministers and MPs from various European countries.

The event witnesses participation of corporate bigwigs like Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, and Brad Smith, president, Microsoft, among others.

(With PTI Inputs)