Vistara to start Delhi-Doha flights from November 19 under air bubble pact

Full-service airline Vistara on November 4 said it will fly special, non-stop flights between Delhi and Qatar's capital Doha from November 19.

Services will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays in its Airbus A320neo twice a week between the two cities, as part of the bilateral ‘transport bubble’ agreement between India and Qatar. Bookings are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

“We are pleased to strengthen our presence in the Middle-East by adding another global city to our steadily growing network, albeit for special flights under the ‘transport bubble’. As an economic hub of the region, Doha continues to draw business travellers and is home to a large number of Indian expatriates. We are confident that travellers on this route will appreciate having the choice of flying India’s only five-star airline,” Vistara's Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said.

With that the airline, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, said that it will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements of both, countries, as specified by the respective authorities of India and Qatar, adding that it strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.

The airline also said that it will maintain the highest levels of safety and hygiene across all touch-points in its operation.

"Aircraft interiors are thoroughly disinfected after every flight using approved cleaning agents - a procedure that includes thorough sanitisation of all surfaces such as seats, touchscreens, overhead bins, seatbelts, tray tables, galleys, etc. The airline has also introduced a new food & beverage service for all its customers, in line with the regulatory guidelines," the airline said in a statement.