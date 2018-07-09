App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Virtual Amravati' to simulate Andhra Pradesh capital development: Chief Minister Naidu

Naidu said that the Andhra Pradesh Government and the French 3D experience company are working on the "Virtual Amaravati" as the world's first of its kind technology-driven clean and green city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image Courtesy: Facebook
Image Courtesy: Facebook

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said European design and engineering group, Dassault Systems, is building a "virtual Amaravati" for creating development models for Andhra Pradesh's new capital city.

He said that the Andhra Pradesh Government and the French 3D experience company are working on the "Virtual Amaravati" as the world's first of its kind technology-driven clean and green city.

Naidu, who was speaking at the World Cities Summit currently being held in Singapore, said that the system will create virtual simulation models for the new capital city.

"We are going to position buildings, monitor air quality and wind direction as well as disaster management," Naidu told PTI today, citing examples of the technology-drive planning and design.

related news

"Technology is very inspiring. Real-time solutions and real-time decision making will be used to build Amaravati," he said at a panel discussion the mega summit which is combined with Singapore International Water Week and Clean Enviro Summit.

Emphasising that renewable energy will be used to the maximum at Amaravati, the Chief Minister said: "Solar is a blessing for us. We will use solar and wind energy which I am promoting."

He vouched to make Amravati a clean and green city, benchmarked among the top five cities of the world.

On the progress in building up the capital city, Naidu said that around 30 lakh sq ft of construction work is in progress at the city site while 4,000 houses would be built immediately. Cost-effective financing was being arranged for Amaravati.

Meanwhile, a Singapore start-up is using its interactive hologram technology to engage citizens' inputs on Amaravati master plan.

The project is a partnership with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) with the support of Amaravati Partnership Office (APO) led by Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Enterprise Singapore.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 03:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #N Chandrababu Naidu

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.