    Viral video: Villagers rush to safety as earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Nepal

    Another video showed villagers taking stock after the earthquake in Nepal.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 31, 2022 / 07:31 PM IST
    No casualties have been reported so far. (Representative image)

    An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 shook Nepal on Sunday morning.

    The quake took place 147 km ESE of Kathmandu, Nepal at 8.13 am around Martim Birta of Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

    The depth of the epicentre was monitored at 10 Km in eastern Nepal, determined to be at 27.14 degrees North latitude and 86.67 degrees east longitude.

    No damages or casualties have been reported so far.

    Videos shared by local residents show panicked villagers rushing to safety as the earthquake caused a dust storm.

    Another video showed villagers taking stock after the earthquake.

    Several places in Bihar were also jolted the earthquake in Nepal, the National Centre for Seismology said. As per initial reports, the tremors were felt in Bihar’s Katihar, Munger, Madhepura and Begusarai.

     There has been no account of any casualty or damage to property due to the quake, officials said.

    The recent earthquakes in Nepal have caused unprecedented damage to lives and property has raised the need for better policy measures to manage such disasters.

    In April 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale had struck central Nepal between its capital Kathmandu and the city of Pokhara. It is estimated to have killed 8,964 and injured about 22,000 people.
    Tags: #Bihar #earthquake #Kathmandu #Nepal
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 07:27 pm
