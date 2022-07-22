Viral video: News segment on UK heatwave is eerily similar to 'Don't Look Up' scene

The interview was aired by British Tv channel GB News last week. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @benphillips76)

The world is faced with a climate emergency and activists are repeatedly issuing dire warnings but most people are still choosing to downplay the danger.

In a British TV news segment, recently shared on Twitter, an anchor was seen laughing off heat wave warnings from a meteorologist.

The video is going viral on Twitter for being eerily similar to a scene from Don't Look Up . The film is about the world's complacency in acting to stop a comet -- a metaphor for climate change.

In the movie, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play two astronomers desperately trying in vain to warn the world about the catastrophic comet.

In one of the scenes, they are both on a TV show, trying to send out warnings to the world, only to be dismissed by the anchors.

"Are we not being clear?" Lawrence's character asked in exasperation in the scene. "We are trying to tell you that the entire planet is about to be destroyed."

In response, one of the anchors, played by Cate Blanchett, said: "We just keep the bad news light."

Something similar played out during an interview aired by British news channel GB News last week.

In the broadcast, a meteorologist cautioned viewers about extreme temperatures.

“By early next week, you can scratch 20 degrees, it could well be 40 degrees," he said. “The charts that I can see in front of me are frightening. This will potentially be lethal weather for a couple of days."



He tried to go on but was interrupted by one of the anchors of the show.

" I want us to be happy about the weather,” she said and went on to describe meteorologists as "fatalistic and harbingers of doom".

“All of the broadcasts, particularly on the BBC, every time I have turned on, anyone is talking about the weather and they’re saying there’s going to be tons of fatalities. But haven’t we always had hot weather?" she added.

The meteorologist disputed her, saying heatwaves were becoming more frequent and intense.

His warning did prove correct. The temperatures in Britain crossed 40 degrees Celsius for the first time on July 19. Across Europe, wildfires wreaked havoc.

The clip comparing the meteorologist's interview to the scene from Don't Look Up has gathered 24 million views on Twitter.

The film's director Adam McKay also took note of it.

"There are clips like this from quite a few European countries floating around but not any from the USA," he said. "Why? Because the US for the most part doesn’t have any substantive discussions with climate activists or scientists on broadcast news."