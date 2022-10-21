Viral video: In Noida highrise, residents vs security guards leads to clash, 2 injured

Fistfights, yelling and hair-pulling during a massive row between two groups of residents of a Noida highrise was caught on camera adding to a long list of recent, common sightings of brawls happening in apartment complexes in the Uttar Pradesh city.

The brawl at Hyde Park society in Sector 78 broke out over an election for the post of President of the residential association. Two groups disagreed over an issue and accused guards of manipulating the polls. Two women suffered minor injuries following which a complaint was registered and two guards detained, Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander told news agency ANI.

A 25-second viral clip of the clash shows quite a few security guards, including women, at the scene armed with sticks. Some residents are seen talking to the guards as a woman is seen pulling the hair of a woman guard as another woman tries to intervene.

Watch the video here:

Residents started shooting the incident up close as people tried to disperse the guards and crowd. The fight ended after the arrival of police who then took two guards into custody after two women from the society complained of assault.

“Two groups of people supporting different candidates for post of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park society got into a clash yesterday. 2 women had minor injuries. Complaint registered, 2 guards detained,” ANI shared the video on Twitter and captioned it quoting the city’s DCP.

This is the latest addition to physical fights in the city in the recent times. Few weeks ago, a woman slapped a guard of her apartment complex, made indecent gestures and hurled expletives in an inebriated state – an incident caught on camera. She was arrested soon after.