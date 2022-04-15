English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Viral video claims to show Ukraine missile blowing up Russian warship. Here’s the fact-check

    The video does indeed show a ship exploding - but it has nothing to do with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as has been claimed.

    Sanya Jain
    April 15, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST
    A video circulating online claims to show a Russian warship exploding (Image: With__Ukraine/Twitter)

    A video circulating online claims to show a Russian warship exploding (Image: With__Ukraine/Twitter)


    A viral video claims to show the moment a Russian warship exploded after being struck with a Ukrainian missile. The video surfaced online after the Ukraine military claimed to have struck a Russian warship with missiles. Several Twitter accounts shared the video, claiming that it shows the explosion of Moskva - but digging a little deeper reveals that’s not the true.

    Earlier this month, Russia said its missile cruiser Moskva sank after a fire.

    Russia military said that Moskva -- the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet and the warship leading its naval offence against Ukraine -- was badly damaged in a fire caused by ammunition exploding, the BBC reported. Ukrainian military officials, however, claim that the Russian warship sank after being hit by Ukrainian Neptune missiles.

    After the news broke, a video surfaced online, claiming to show the moment Ukrainian Neptune missiles hit the Russian Moskva warship.

    The viral video does indeed show a ship exploding - but it has nothing to do with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as has been claimed.

    Related stories

    In fact, the clip is actually from 2013 and shows a Norwegian ship, not a Russian vessel. According to fact-checking website Snopes, the footage was filmed as the Norwegian navy fired on one of its own ships to test its new missile. The recently-decommissioned naval ship KNM Trondheim was used as target for testing Norway’s Naval Strike Missile and the video shows it exploding into a massive fireball on being hit.

    You can watch the original video here.

    The Moskva missile cruiser had been leading Russia's naval effort in the seven-week conflict, and the circumstances around its sinking and the fate of its crew remain murky, according to AFP.



    Sanya Jain
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine #Russian Navy #Ukraine #viral video
    first published: Apr 15, 2022 06:40 pm
