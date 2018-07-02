App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vinod Kambli's wife hit me with a shoe at Mumbai mall, alleges Ankit Tiwari's father

The former cricketer alleged that the singer's father deliberately brushed his hand against his wife

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Erstwhile Indian batsman Vinod Kambli’s wife has been accused of hitting the father of playback singer Ankit Tiwari, at a popular mall in Mumbai. A complaint has been lodged against Kambli and his wife Andrea Hewitt.

Raj Kumar Tiwari, 59, alleged that Hewitt hit him in the mall, where he, along with his family, had gone to spend the evening.

There is CCTV footage too, taken from Inorbit Mall in Malad, that shows a woman standing while a man wearing white shirt 'allegedly' brushes his hand against her and the woman hitting him hard on his head.

The singer’s grandfather has alleged that Hewitt hit him with her shoe. His younger son got injured when Kambli’s bodyguard got involved. The former cricketer and his wife, however, alleged that it was the singer's father who deliberately brushed his hand against her.

"Some miscreants tried to touch my wife inappropriately, when questioned, brought his sons and tried to come to blows. Sadly, women safety on the question once again," Kambli tweeted yesterday, tagging Mumbai Police.

"I've also made a complaint before them. Where is it," Kambli said this morning, replying to a tweet.

As reported by NDTV, the police are now looking into the matter and will take action after investigation. No one has been arrested till now.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:10 pm

