Videos capture Indonesia stadium chaos in which 174 people died

A riot and a stampede led to 174 deaths at a stadium in Indonesia on Saturday evening, making for one of the world's most fatal stadium incidents. Videos shared on social media document the chaos that unfolded after host soccer team, Arema FC of Malang in East Java, lost to Persebaya of Surabaya.

Angry Arema FC fans came out on the field in huge numbers seeking explanation for the loss. They also threw bottles at officials and players, news agency AP reported. The chaos spilled over to the streets, with rioters burning police vehicles.

Police in riot gear were seen trying to restrain the crowd with batons and tear gas.

In the mayhem, many spectators were choked by the tear gas or were trampled, the police told AFP.

One witness claimed there was no riot and the police suddenly fired tear gas.

"Nothing was happening, there was no riot," they said. "I don't know what the issue was, they suddenly fired tear gas. That's what shocked me, didn't they think about kids, women?"

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Liga 1 soccer league cancelled games for a week. Arema FC were banned from hosting soccer matches for the remaining season.

Indonesian sports minister Zainudin Amali has said the government will review safety arrangements at football matches.

President Joko Widodo ordered a probe into the riot. "I deeply regret this tragedy and I hope this football tragedy will be the last in our country," he was quoted as saying by AFP.

The tragedy put the global spotlight on safety concerns at Indonesian stadiums, considering the country is scheduled to host the FIFA under-20 World Cup next year.

