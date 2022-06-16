Videos and photos: Rain hits Delhi, neighbouring areas, roads waterlogged

Delhi and its neighbouring areas received rain on the morning of June 16, bringing residents some respite from the extreme heat.

The rainfall led to waterlogging in several parts of the capital city.

Visuals from Noida:

Residents grappling with record-breaking temperatures rejoiced the change in weather.





More rain is likely in Delhi as well as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana over the next two days because of western disturbances and lower level easterlies, the India Meteorological Department said.

Central India will also witness widespread rain in the next five days, the weather office added.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (is) likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next 5 days," it said. " Isolated heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh during next 5 days; over East MP during 15-17 June and over Vidarbha on 19th June."

Meanwhile, in the west and south, the monsoon has reached more areas in Maharashtra, parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and the entire Karnataka.