Videos and photos: Rain hits Delhi, neighbouring areas, roads waterlogged

Delhi and its neighbouring areas received rain on the morning of June 16, bringing residents some respite from the extreme heat.
The rainfall led to waterlogging in several parts of the capital city.
Now after few rain drops Delhi Road feeling likes sea @PuneetK55172972 @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia @TejpalSinghBJP pic.twitter.com/FPbRPUwXcN
— Ashish Kumar Dubey (@ashishdubey1786) June 16, 2022
Visuals from Noida:
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Rain lashes parts of Noida pic.twitter.com/GK5NHQ5UXQ— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 15, 2022
Residents grappling with record-breaking temperatures rejoiced the change in weather.
“Welcome, rain clouds. You’ve been missed dearly”- Delhi pic.twitter.com/8jYxYeQHdk
— Sudhanshu Gupta (@sudsidle) June 16, 2022
आ गया मौसम रिमझिम बारिश क#DelhiRains#delhirain#noidarainpic.twitter.com/gi3GnIHlZx— Akash pandit (@AkashBh94458806) June 16, 2022
More rain is likely in Delhi as well as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana over the next two days because of western disturbances and lower level easterlies, the India Meteorological Department said.
Central India will also witness widespread rain in the next five days, the weather office added.
"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (is) likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next 5 days," it said. " Isolated heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh during next 5 days; over East MP during 15-17 June and over Vidarbha on 19th June."Meanwhile, in the west and south, the monsoon has reached more areas in Maharashtra, parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and the entire Karnataka.