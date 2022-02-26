Video: Russian missile hits Ukraine residential high-rise in Kyiv

Russia Ukraine war: Visuals showed the building damaged across several floors with rubble strewn all around. (Dmytro Kuleba/Twitter)

As the war rages between Russia and Ukraine, several videos have been shared on social media showing a missile hitting a residential building in Ukraine capital Kyiv.

An evacuation was underway and the number of victims is not yet known, news agency AFP reported. Reuters however reported quoting an adviser to the interior minister that there have been no casualties in the attack.

The high-rise apartment block was hit by a Russian missile overnight in Kyiv, the city’s Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.

In a video, Klitschko said that the night had been "difficult", with Russian "sabotage groups" in the city.

Visuals showed the building damaged across several floors with rubble strewn all around.



Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals! pic.twitter.com/c3ia46Ctjq

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 26, 2022



#WATCH A residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine was struck by a missile earlier today. An adviser to the Interior Minister said that no one was killed: Reuters

(Video source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/7FjHpQf0iD February 26, 2022

Ukraine’s foreign minister shared a photo of the building on Twitter saying: “Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals!”Here is another video, shared by news agency ANI, showing the extent of the damage to the building.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered the third day today with widespread violence across cities and hurried evacuation. Many defiant Ukrainians, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, have stayed back on the ground, refusing to surrender.

198 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have died so far in the violence.