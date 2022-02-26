English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Learn what it takes to manage a passive fund investment. Register now.
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Video: Russian missile hits Ukraine residential high-rise in Kyiv

    Ukraine Russia war: A high-rise apartment block was hit by a Russian missile overnight in Kyiv, the city’s Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.

    Stella Dey
    February 26, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST
    Russia Ukraine war: Visuals showed the building damaged across several floors with rubble strewn all around. (Dmytro Kuleba/Twitter)

    Russia Ukraine war: Visuals showed the building damaged across several floors with rubble strewn all around. (Dmytro Kuleba/Twitter)


    As the war rages between Russia and Ukraine, several videos have been shared on social media showing a missile hitting a residential building in Ukraine capital Kyiv.

    An evacuation was underway and the number of victims is not yet known, news agency AFP reported. Reuters however reported quoting an adviser to the interior minister that there have been no casualties in the attack.

    The high-rise apartment block was hit by a Russian missile overnight in Kyiv, the city’s Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.

    In a video, Klitschko said that the night had been "difficult", with Russian "sabotage groups" in the city.

    Visuals showed the building damaged across several floors with rubble strewn all around.

    Close

    Related stories

    Ukraine’s foreign minister shared a photo of the building on Twitter saying: “Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals!”

    Here is another video, shared by news agency ANI, showing the extent of the damage to the building.

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered the third day today with widespread violence across cities and hurried evacuation. Many defiant Ukrainians, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, have stayed back on the ground, refusing to surrender.

    198 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have died so far in the violence.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Kyiv #Russia #Ukraine #Ukraine president #Ukraine Russia war #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Feb 26, 2022 05:53 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.