Video: Roadside shop crumbles and collapses after heavy rain batters Kullu

A roadside shop in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu collapsed and crumbled like a pack of cards after incessant rains battered the state after a cloudburst today.

The incident occurred at the Anni bus stand in Kullu where a flashflood was triggered due to rains, news agency ANI reported.

“A structure washed away in the flash flood caused due to heavy rain in the Anni block of Kullu. Visuals from Anni bus stand,” ANI captioned the video and cited its source as Disaster Management Authority.

Watch the video here:

The shop seemed like a temporary structure however it was not occupied at the time of the collapse.

Several flashfloods have hit various districts in the Himalayan state after 24 hours of unrelenting rain.

Several houses, shops and vehicles were damaged due to the downpour and a landslide also hit National Highway 21 blocking traffic.