Video: Mexican plane hit by bullet amid cartel riots, passengers duck under seats

A Mexican airline was hit by gunfire by a cartel member while on the tarmac prompting passengers of the plane to crouch below seats and lay down on the floor, a shocking video shared by a reporter shows.

Aeromexico said the fuselage of a plane was hit by bullets. The plane was scheduled to fly from Culiacan, Sinaloa to Mexico City and the airline said no passengers or crew were hurt in the incident that happened on Thursday.

A video, shot by a passenger on the plane, shows everyone on the floor – some recording videos, as the plane speeds up on the runway.



The Culiacan airport has since been closed for the day amid violence across the city. News agency Reuters, quoting sources, said drug lord Ovidio Guzman, the son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, had been arrested in Culiacan. 27 prisoners have also reportedly escaped from a prison on New Year’s day amid what news reports is a PR coup for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador aka AMLO.

Another video shows Mexican firepower from the sky as a show of strength against the cartels.



The video is from the town of la Higuera, north of Culiacán, where Mexican Marines arrested Ovidio Guzman prompting the violence.

Ovidio "El Raton" Guzman was a key member of the deadly Sinaloa cartel and security forces had reportedly botched up an operation meant to lead to his arrest in 2019 after overwhelming cartel members outnumbered them.

The outburst of violence comes a week before US President Joe Biden’s scheduled visit to Mexico.