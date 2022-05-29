English
    Video: Johnny Depp, lawyer hug after closing arguments in Amber Heard Defamation case

    Johnny Depp has sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for an opinion piece she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018, in which she suggested that he had abused her.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST
    The highly-publicised Johnny Depp-Amber heard defamation trial unfolded over a period of six weeks. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @reaganmulan)

    Actor Johnny Depp's lawyers on May 28 presented closing arguments in his closely-watched and highly publicised defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

    Ben Chew, one of Johnny Depp's attorneys, told the Fairfax County Circuit Court, that the case was about restoring the actor's lost reputation.

    "It's about showing Mr. Depp's children, Lily-Rose and Jack, that the truth is worth fighting for. It is," an emotional Chew said. "And it's about restoring Mr. Depp's name and his standing in the community as much as possible, and you can do something."

    When Chew returned to his seat by Depp's side, the two shared a hug. A video of the moment is being widely shared on social media.

     

    The court will continue deliberating on the arguments on Tuesday, after a holiday weekend gap, news agency AFP reported.

    Depp has sued Amber Heard for an opinion piece she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018, in which she referred to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Depp was not named in the article but his lawyers claimed that he had been defamed.

    The trial in the dramatic case lasted six weeks. The proceedings saw Heard accuse Depp of sexually assaulting her with a liquor bottle, breaking her nose and pulling out her hair. She also told the court that Depp once pushed his ex-girlfriend, British supermodel Kate Moss, down a flight of stairs.

    Meanwhile, Depp claimed that he had never hurt his ex-wife or any other woman. Moss also testified in Depp's favour, refuting Heard's claims that he pushed her.



    Tags: #Amber Heard #Johnny Depp #Johnny Depp Amber Heard defamation trial
    first published: May 29, 2022 04:21 pm
