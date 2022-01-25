MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Watch: Joe Biden calls Fox News reporter 'stupid son of a...'

The White House has put out a transcript of the event that included Joe Biden's comment, thereby ensuring it passes into the official historical record.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
Joe Biden was attending a meeting of his competition council when the incident happened.

Joe Biden was attending a meeting of his competition council when the incident happened.


US President Joe Biden was on Monday caught on camera using abusive language against a journalist on the sidelines of a White House event.

As journalists were leaving the East Room of the White House after the event, a reporter from Fox News, the favourite channel of conservatives, asked whether inflation is a political liability.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?” Peter Doocy asked the President.

"It's a great asset. More inflation,” Joe Biden responded sarcastically.

“What a stupid son of a b***h,” the 79-year-old muttered, unaware that his microphone was still on.

The incident took place when Biden was attending a meeting of his competition council, a panel focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices.

Predictably, the Democrat veteran's remark was viral on social media in no time and the clip was widely shared and condemned.

The reporter shrugged the insult off in a later interview on Fox.

"Yeah nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true," Doocy said.

In June 2021, Biden was caught on camera lashing out at a CNN reporter after she asked him about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business," he told CNN's Kaitlin Collins. He later apologised to her for losing his temper.
Moneycontrol News
#Fox News #inflation #Joe Biden
first published: Jan 25, 2022 08:29 am

