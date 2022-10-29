Video: IndiGo plane's engine on fire before take-off from Delhi airport

Frightening videos have emerged on social media of an engine of an IndiGo plane catching fire before take-off at the Delhi airport on October 28. The take-off was aborted and emergency declared at the airport, news agency PTI reported. All passengers and crew members are safe.

The incident was filmed by a passenger named Priyanka Kumar and shared on Twitter. Now, access to her tweets is restricted.

The video documented her alarm at seeing sparks outside the plane's window and commotion inside.

A pilot whose aircraft was behind the IndiGo plane alerted the Air Traffic Controller about the fire and the plane was instructed to stop.

The plane was then safely returned to the bay, IndiGo said in a statement.

According to reports, there were 177 passengers and seven crew members on the flight

"All passengers and crew are safe," IndiGo said in a statement. "An alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight, which took off at 0016 hrs on Oct 29, 2022. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers."

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has instructed aviation watchdog DGCA to look into the incident and submit a report to it.

(With inputs from PTI)