    Video: Helicopter crashes at Chhattisgarh airport, 2 pilots killed

    The chopper crashed during a flying practice at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur. A probe has been ordered into the incident.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST
    (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

    A helicopter belonging to the Chhattisgarh government crashed at the Raipur airport on May 12, killing the two pilots on board.

    The chopper crashed during a flying practice at the Swami Vivekananda Airport, news agency PTI reported, quoting Raipur’s Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal.

    A video shared on social media showed the helicopter’s mangled remains on the ground, surrounded by panicked onlookers.

    According to an NDTV report, the helicopter caught fire while landing. A detailed investigation will be launched into the incident based on orders from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the state government, senior officials told PTI.

    The pilots killed in the crash have been identified as Captian Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain A P Shrivastava.

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter to express his grief.

    “Got sad news about the state helicopter crashing at the airport in Raipur,” he tweeted. “In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava have sadly passed away. May God give strength to their family members in this time of grief and peace to the departed souls.”

    (With inputs from PTI)



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 13, 2022 12:18 pm
