    Video: Haldiram's staffer claps back at reporter questioning 'Urdu' text on snack packet

    Internet users slammed the reporter from Sudarshan news and praised the Haldiram's store manager for how she handled the situation.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 06, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @vikrantsingh)


    A reporter from Sudarshan News, a channel notorious for its communal content, is being slammed on social media for aggressively questioning a staffer at a Haldiram's outlet about "Urdu" words on a snack packet

    A viral video shows the journalist asking the store manager at a Haldiram's outlet what the company  was trying to hide by having "Urdu" words on the packet.

    Internet users have pointed out that the words on the packet are Arabic, since Haldiram's exports its products to Gulf countries too.

     

    The staffer sternly told the reporter: "Do what you want to do, Haldiram's is not going to entertain these tantrums."

    The reporter refused to relent, compelling the Haldiram's employee to ask her to leave.

    "If you want to have this (snack packet), have it. If you don't want to have it, keep it here and just go from my outlet."

    Many on social media praised the Haldiram's staffer for how she dealt with the reporter. 

    "Kudos to the lady manager/executive," tweeted fact-checker Pankaj Jain, "She handled (the situation) very logically and gracefully."

    Commentator Sandeep Ghose said: "Agenda-driven journalism cannot be countered by greater agenda-driven journalism. What are the editorial oversight on this kind of coverage? Media training of store staff becoming essential - along with, perhaps, self defence techniques."

    Journalist Alishan Jafri said that Haldiram's employee showed "amazing restraint".


    "BTW (by the way) Sudarshan's ‘sherni’ should know that it's Arabic and not Urdu," he added. "Haldiram exports to mutliple Muslim majority countries who buy Indian products without discrimination." 



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Haldiram #social media
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 02:50 pm
