Victory of 'new India', healthcare workers & spirit of all Indians: G Kishan Reddy on 100-crore jabs milestone

Addressing a conference, he asserted that there has been no bigger confidence booster for revival of tourism than vaccination against COVID-19. The minister congratulated each and every citizen of the country, on India achieving the milestone in its vaccination drive against COVID.

PTI
October 28, 2021 / 01:52 PM IST
Source: Twitter

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday hailed the country’s milestone of 100 crore COVID vaccine doses administered by calling it a victory of Corona warriors and of "new India" and the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Addressing a conference, he asserted that there has been no bigger confidence booster for revival of tourism than vaccination against COVID-19.

The minister congratulated each and every citizen of the country, on India achieving the milestone in its vaccination drive against COVID.

"We have witnessed the victory of scientists, victory of healthcare workers and the collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. It is a victory of 'new India' and team India; and a victory of the spirit of cooperative federalism, and of our Corona warriors,” Reddy said.

He said vaccination against COVID and tourism will go together in the current scenario, and without vaccination, tourism will not survive and no tourists will come.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

"We should use challenging times as an opportunity to rethink, regenerate and reinvent the tourism sector,” the minister said.

A two-day conference of tourism and culture ministers of southern India began in Bengaluru on Thursday, aiming to apprise various stakeholders about the projects and initiatives being taken by the Centre for the development of the region.

The conference is taking place three months after the Ramappa temple at Palampet in Telangana’s Warangal was conferred the tag of UNESCO World Heritage site.
PTI
Tags: #Business #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #G Kishan Reddy #Health #Tourism
first published: Oct 28, 2021 01:51 pm

