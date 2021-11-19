MARKET NEWS

Victory of democracy: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on repeal of three farm laws

Ashok Gehlot also said that it is a victory of the patience of farmers who kept agitating for the last one year.

PTI
November 19, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
File image: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the announcement of repealing the three farm laws is a victory of democracy and "defeat" of the arrogance of the Centre.

He also said that it is a victory of the patience of farmers who kept agitating for the last one year.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of PM Narendra Modi Address

"The announcement of repealing all three black agricultural laws is a victory of democracy and defeat of the arrogance of the Modi government. This is a victory of the patience of the farmers who have been agitating for the last one year. The country can never forget that hundreds of farmers have lost their lives due to the short-sightedness and pride of the Modi government,” Gehlot tweeted.

"I bow to all the farmers who sacrificed their lives in the farmers’ movement. This is the victory of their sacrifice," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.
Tags: #Ashok Gehlot #Current Affairs #Farm laws #India #Narendra Modi #Rajasthan
