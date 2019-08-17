App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Veteran DD News anchor Neelum Sharma passes away

Sharma was battling cancer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Twitter/@DDNewsLive
Twitter/@DDNewsLive

One of the founding anchors of DD News and Nari Shakti awardee Neelum Sharma died on Saturday at the age of 50, the public broadcaster said.

She was battling cancer.

A DD News tweet said Sharma was a founding anchor with over 20 years of association with the broadcaster.

Close

The anchor of programmes such as 'Badi Charcha' and 'Tejasvini' was recently awarded with the Nari Shakti Puraskar.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar offered condolences to the bereaved family members on behalf of the organisation.

Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash also tweeted, "We have lost our 'Tejaswini'."

First Published on Aug 17, 2019 08:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

