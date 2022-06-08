English
    Vehicles damaged as fire breaks out at metro parking lot in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

    According to police, a fire broke out at a metro parking lot in Jamia Nagar, southeast Delhi, on Wednesday morning, causing damage to at least 90 automobiles. They also stated that no one had been injured.

    PTI
    June 08, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST
    Image Credit : ANI

    A fire broke out at a metro parking lot in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Wednesday morning, causing damage to at least 90 vehicles, police said. No casualty was reported, they added. The parking lot shares its boundary with the metro station.

    Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said a call regarding the fire at the main Tikona Park in Jamia Nagar was received at around 5 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "Several vehicles were damaged in the fire," Garg said, adding that the blaze has been brought under control.

    The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official said, adding that the entire parking space has suffered damage. Police said they were informed about the fire at 5.15 am and suspect that it was caused by a short-circuit.

    According to police, the area inside the Delhi Metro premises has been taken on lease by ETO Motors and is being used as a parking lot and a charging station for e-rickshaws. "Eighty-three e-rickshaws were gutted, while 11 cars, four two-wheelers and the air-conditioners of two-three houses in the vicinity got damaged. No casualty was reported," a senior police officer said.

    "An FIR under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Okhla Vihar Metro police station," he added. Noor Nawaz Khan (46), a resident of Jamia Nagar whose coaching class is located hardly 50 metres away from the metro station.

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Jamia Nagar #Jamia Nagar Fire #Jamia Nagar Metro Station
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 05:50 pm
