you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vegetable seller wins Rs 1.11 crore lottery, but received a crude shock

He was saddened when officials at the lottery department informed him that his ticket was fake and the real winner was already awarded the prize money.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Suhas Kadam, a Nalasopara resident who won a whopping Rs 1.11 crore lottery, was in for a rude shock. When he went to claim the prize, he was told by the lottery department that his ticket was fake and there were three more claimants of the same lottery.

The 44-year-old vegetable vendor has been buying lottery tickets for the past five years. He thought his perseverance finally bore fruit when he received information that his lottery ticket numbers finally made it to the winner's spot.

However, when he went to the lottery department to collect the money, he was informed by officials that there were three more claimants for the same lottery. Later, the officials told him that the winning prize has been awarded to the one with a genuine ticket.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Kadam was told that the ticket was fake by officials at Vashi headquarters of the State Lottery Department. He then filed a complaint at Mahatma Phule Police station in Kalyan. He requested the police department to investigate how fake tickets are being sold at recognised centres. Moreover, he said that he was embarrassed as his friends and family kept congratulating him for his lottery.

related news

In response, officials have said that all lottery tickets are printed inside RBI-controlled units. Each ticket has a unique barcode, which can't be replicated. However, they expressed concern over fake tickets being sold across the state. State Lottery Commissioner Amit Saini said, "If fake tickets have made their way into the market, it is a matter of serious concern." Currently, the police are investigating the case.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 07:30 pm

tags #lottery #Trending News

