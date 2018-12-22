App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Dec 22, 2018 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta to move SC against HC order on Sterlite copper plant: CEO

"Sterlite Copper will move the Supreme Court to help implement the NGT order in early January," CEO of Sterlite Copper P Ramnath said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Vedanta Group company Sterlite has said it would move the Supreme Court to implement the NGT order to reopen its copper plant in Tuticorin. "The honourable Madras High Court, Madurai Bench, Friday issued notices on the matter and has listed the same for hearing on maintainability on January 21, 2019.

"The honourable court has also directed the Tamil Nadu state government to make its position clear by January 21, 2019 on whether it proposes to file an appeal against NGT order of December 15, 2018," CEO of Sterlite Copper P Ramnath said.

"Sterlite Copper will move the Supreme Court to help implement the NGT order in early January," he said in a statement.

The Madras High Court had Friday ordered status quo as existed before the National Green Tribunal set aside a Tamil Nadu government order for closure of Sterlite's copper unit in Tuticorin.

The Madurai Bench had also restrained the Vedanta Group company from taking any steps to reopen the unit.

The state government had on May 28 ordered the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to seal and "permanently" close the mining group's copper plant following violent protests by locals over pollution concerns.

On December 15, the NGT had set aside the Tamil Nadu government order for closure of the Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin, which was at the centre of massive protests over alleged pollution, saying it was "non-sustainable" and "unjustified.
First Published on Dec 22, 2018 06:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.