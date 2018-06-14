Vajpayee continues to be in ICU of AIIMS

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, continues to be in the ICU of AIIMS, and his condition is being monitored by a team of doctors round the clock, sources at the hospital said.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria had yesterday said that the 93-year-old leader has shown significant improvement and doctors are hopeful of his full recovery in the next few days.

Vajpayee was admitted to the premier hospital on June 11 with kidney tract infection, chest congestion and his urine output being on the lower side.

"He was immediately evaluated by a team of doctors and was put on injectable antibiotics," Guleria had said.

Vajpayee, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He suffered a stroke in 2009, weakening his cognitive abilities. Later, he developed dementia.

Political leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje visited the ailing leader at the hospital today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have visited Vajpayee at the AIIMS over the past three days.

Vajpayee was thrice elected the prime minister between 1996 and 1999 and is the only non-Congress prime minister to complete the full term of five years, from 1999 to 2004. As his health deteriorated, he had slowly withdrawn himself from public life and was confined to his residence for years.