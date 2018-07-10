App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vadodara airport to switch to solar power soon

"The airport is all set to start using clean and green energy for its day to day operations, as its ground-mounted grid-connected solar plant is ready for commissioning," Vadodara airport director Charan Singh told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

"The airport is all set to start using clean and green energy for its day to day operations, as its ground-mounted grid-connected solar plant is ready for commissioning," Vadodara airport director Charan Singh told PTI.

The solar plant will meet 50 percent requirement of the airport, he said.

The power will be sourced from a plant located in the airport complex, having a capacity to generate 675 kilowatts (kw) of power, which will help the airport save around Rs 60 lakh every year on its electricity cost, he added.

"The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has installed this solar plant for which the contract worth Rs 3.5 crore was awarded to a private company. It will generate 675 kW of electricity, and also cut the annual electricity cost by around Rs 5 lakh per month," said Singh.

He said while the Mumbai and Delhi airports are congested and the flights have to hover around these airports to get permissions for landing, "The capacity of the city airport remains underutilised."

Singh also said private airline Jet Airways is set to launch flights to Jaipur, Indore, Bengaluru and New Delhi from here soon.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 07:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

