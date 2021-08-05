Vaccinated Indian expat moves Kerala HC for third shot as Covaxin not recognised in Saudi

An Indian expat who was working in Saudi Arabia has filed a petition in Kerala HC on August 5 seeking permission to get re-vaccinated with Covishield vaccine, even after fully vaccinated with Covaxin.



Kochi: Indian expat who has to return to Saudi Arabia for work files petition in Kerala HC seeking permission to get re-vaccinated with Covishield vaccine, as Covaxin is not recognised in Saudi. Petitioner already vaccinated with both shots of Covaxin. HC seeks Centre's response. pic.twitter.com/U5vME1DP96

— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

The court has sought the Central government's view on this and adjourned the matter to August 9.

Girikumar Thekkan Kunnumpurath (50), is a native of Kannur.

In his petition, he stated that Covaxin is not recognised in Saudi Arabia and as per his visa stipulation, he has to return to Saudi Arabia before August 30 or he would lose his job.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“I have two girls, one pursuing degree and the other in Class X. I have no other source of income to meet their educational expenses,” he said.