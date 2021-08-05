MARKET NEWS

English
Vaccinated Indian expat moves Kerala HC for third shot as Covaxin not recognised in Saudi

The Kerala HC has sought the Central government's view on this and adjourned the matter to August 9.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 05:17 PM IST
Kerala High Court (File image: PTI)

Kerala High Court (File image: PTI)


An Indian expat who was working in Saudi Arabia has filed a petition in Kerala HC on August 5 seeking permission to get re-vaccinated with Covishield vaccine, even after fully vaccinated with Covaxin.

The court has sought the Central government's view on this and adjourned the matter to August 9.

Girikumar Thekkan Kunnumpurath (50), is a native of Kannur.

In his petition, he stated that Covaxin is not recognised in Saudi Arabia and as per his visa stipulation, he has to return to Saudi Arabia before August 30 or he would lose his job.

“I have two girls, one pursuing degree and the other in Class X. I have no other source of income to meet their educational expenses,” he said.

However, getting a third dose is not possible at present as there is no option in the CoWIN website to book a slot for it.

Manas P Hameed, counsel of Girikumar, said his petition was adjourned to August 9 and the court had sought the Centre’s view on the matter.

Girikumar said he had returned to India in January due to the second wave of COVID in Saudi Arabia.

He further said that when the vaccination process had started for the people aged above 45, he had registered on the CoWIN portal using his passport details.

Girikumar got the first dose of covaxin on April 17 followed by the second one a month later.

“It was only after receiving Covaxin that I came to know that it is not approved by the Saudi government. Many countries, including Saudi Arabia, consider those who have taken the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech as unvaccinated. Had the authorities informed the public about the non-recognition of Covaxin earlier, I would not have taken it. I never knew my decision would put my job abroad in jeopardy,” he said.

Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)  and its subsidiary National Institute of Virology (NIV).

In May, Bharat Biotech submitted application for emergency use listing (EUL) to World Health Organisation (WHO)-Geneva. It said that the listing is expected by July-September. The company said that the vaccine has received Emergency Use Authorizations in 16 countries including, Brazil, India, Philippines, Iran and Mexico, with EUA’s in process in 50 countries worldwide.

(With inputs from ANI)

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #COVAXIN #COVID-19 vaccine #Covishield #Current Affairs #India #Kerala HC #Saudi Arabia
first published: Aug 5, 2021 05:17 pm

