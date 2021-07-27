MARKET NEWS

Uttarakhand to reopen schools for classes 6-12 from August 1

The government on July 26 also extended the curfew imposed in the state to curb the spread of Coronavirus till August 3. All restrictions in the state have been lifted except the night curfew. The government offices will be allowed to function with 100 percent capacity.

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Uttarakhand government on July 27 approved the re-opening of schools in the state, for students of classes 6-12 from August 1, according to an ANI report.

Other relaxations that have been granted already are going to continue, the government said.

Earlier, TOI had reported that the state teachers’ association had asked the education department officials to consider reopening schools for at least classes 6 and above. The state education minister Arvind Pandey said that he will take up the issue and discuss with the chief minister.

Meanwhile, states like Odisha, Punjab reopened for classes 10-12 from July 26, while Gujarat reopened for classes 9-11. Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh to reopen schools and colleges for classes 10-12 from August 2, while Andhra Pradesh will reopen from August 16 - including schools under 'Nadu-Nedu' scheme.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #education #India #schools #Uttarakhand
first published: Jul 27, 2021 02:58 pm

