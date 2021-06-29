Uttarakhand postpones Char Dham Yatra till further orders

File image

The Uttarakhand government, on June 29, postponed the Char Dham Yatra with immediate effect till further orders, in compliance with the order of the Uttarakhand High Court in this regard. The state government also issued a revised SOP in this regard.

This came a day after the Uttarakhand government allowed the Char Dham Yatra in two phases, the first phase of which was scheduled to start from July 1, while the second phase was to start from July 11.

Despite the high court's order against holding it this year, the state government had issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines for the Char Dham yatra as it decided to start the phase of the pilgrimage.

As per the government, the COVID-19 negative report is mandatory for those undertaking the yatra. The SOPs have been issued for the residents of Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi.



While residents of Rudraprayag will be allowed to visit the pilgrimage site -- Kedarnath, locals from Chamoli district are permitted to undertake yatra of Badrinath. The residents of Uttarkashi will be allowed to visit Yamunotri and Gangotri in the first phase. In the second phase, all the residents of the state will be permitted to take part in the yatra.

The Uttarakhand High Court on June 28 had stayed the state Cabinet's decision permitting Char Dham yatra with a limited number of pilgrims and had also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines.

The court asked the government to file the affidavit again by July 7.