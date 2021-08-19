MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Uttarakhand govt asks people to submit details of stranded kin in Afghanistan

The information can also be provided to the district administration on helpline number 112, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said.

PTI
August 19, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
Image: AFP

Image: AFP

As part of efforts to ensure safe return of Uttarakhand natives stuck in Afghanistan, the state government has asked people whose relatives are stranded to give details of their kin to the district administration.

Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan has asked people to provide the district administration documents like names of their relatives stranded in Afghanistan, their passports and other relevant details.

The information can also be provided to the district administration on helpline number 112, Bardhan said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates on Afghanistan Taliban Crisis

The state government is making all efforts with the help from the Centre to ensure safe return of people from Uttarakhand stranded in Afghanistan, he said.

Close

Related stories

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also assured people of the state that their relatives stuck in Afghanistan will soon return home safely.

Dhami has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to take all necessary steps in this regard.

"We are in constant touch with the Centre. It is taking all steps to ensure that each Indian stranded in Afghanistan comes back home safely," the chief minister said.

A large number of people from Uttarakhand, who had gone to Afghanistan to earn a livelihood, are among those stranded there since its takeover by the Taliban.
PTI
Tags: #Afghanistan #Current Affairs #India #Taliban #Uttarakhand
first published: Aug 19, 2021 12:52 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.