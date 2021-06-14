Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 curfew till June 22 with more relaxations; check details here

People coming from outside Uttarakhand had to register on the Smart City portal and produce a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours on arrival.

The Uttarakhand government, on June 14, extended the COVID-19 curfew in the state by one more week i.e. till June 22.

State minister Subodh Uniyal told ANI that old guidelines would remain in place but with some minor changes.

As per the new relaxation, minister Uniyal said that the residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi are allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri respectively only with a negative RT-PCR report.

"Covid curfew has been extended from June 15 to June 22. Old SOPs to be followed with some changes. People from Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi are now allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively, only with a negative RT-PCR report," Uniyal said.

As per the new order, revenue courts will be allowed to open with 20 people.

According to Uniyal, those coming from outside states still need to have a negative RT-PCR report.

The minister also said that sweet shops could run business five days a week.

As per the new order, 50 people are allowed at both weddings and funerals and auto-rickshaws such as Vikram can operate as well.



Revenue courts allowed to open with 20 people, sweet shops can open for 5 days a week; 50 people allowed at both weddings and funerals. Auto-rickshaw such as Vikram can ply as well: Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal

“Revenue courts allowed to open with 20 people. Sweet shops can open for 5 days a week. 50 people allowed at both weddings and funerals. Auto-rickshaw such as Vikram can ply as well,” Uniyal added.

The Uttarakhand government last week had extended the COVID-19 lockdown till June 15.

As per the previous order, people were allowed to go to vaccination centres to get vaccine jabs during the lockdown if they have the document to prove their purpose.

Only 20 people with negative RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours were allowed to attend weddings, the previous order had said.

Similarly, not more than 20 people were allowed to attend funerals.

Shops dealing in essential commodities like milk, meat, fish, fruits and vegetables were open daily from 8 am to 12 pm during the extended curfew.

PDS outlets were also open daily from 8 am to 12 pm whereas groceries and stationery shops were open from 8 am to 1 pm on June 9 and 14, the order said.

Liquor shops were allowed to open for five hours from 8 am to 1 pm on June 9, 11 and 14. However, bars remained closed till further orders.

All educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, shopping malls, stadiums, gyms, and restaurants were closed during the period.

People coming from outside the state had to register on the Smart City portal and produce a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours on arrival.

Migrants returning to their villages were kept in local quarantine facilities for seven days after which they were allowed to go home depending on their symptoms.

Medicine shops and testing labs remained open for 24 hours, while banks from 10 am to 2 pm.

The state had emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots after the Kumbh Mela. Meanwhile, the state reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 and seven fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally in the state to 3,36,879 and death toll to 6,935, showed the health ministry updated at 8 am on June 14. The state currently has over 4,600 active COVID-19 cases while over 3.25 lakh people have recovered from the infection.

