Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 11:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttarakhand: 1,668 cases of crime against cows reported in 8 years

Those found guilty against various acts could face a jail term of three to 10 years along with hefty fines.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

The Uttarakhand Gau Seva Aayog has released data indicating that 1,668 cases of crime were against cows since the body was formed in 2010. Around 7,733 bovines were rescued and 2,885 people arrested in the past eight years.

As reported by Times of India, charge sheets have been were filed in 591 cases, while investigations are pending in 445 cases. These cases are registered under the Uttarakhand Protection of Cow Progeny Act, 2007 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, which could be non-bailable offences.

Those found guilty against various acts could face a jail term of three to 10 years along with hefty fines. Of the total cases, 148 accused were convicted, while 46 were acquitted until June 2018. The most number of cases (444) were registered in 2015, while in 2010, only 82 cases were filed.

So far in 2018, 44 such cases have been reported in the state wherein 66 people have been arrested. In 2017, around 311 cases of crimes against cows were filed, which was pegged at 251 in 2016.

Chairman of the Aayog Narendra Singh Rawat was quoted as saying, “The decision of the honorable court to declare itself legal protector of cows is a welcome one and will help enforce already existing laws for protection of cow and its progeny more effectively.”
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 11:06 pm

tags #India #Trending News #Uttarakhand

