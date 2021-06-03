Uttar Pradesh cancels Class 12 board exams

The Uttar Pradesh board on June 3 cancelled the class 12 board exams or the Intermediate exams.

CM Yogi Adityanath confirmed the news on his official twitter handle. He wrote "In view of the current circumstances of the COVID pandemic, the health protection of children is our top priority. With the inspiration of respected Prime Minister, @UPGovt has been decided that in the current academic session, the Board examination of 10th and 12th of the Board of Secondary Education will not be conducted."

The decision comes after the cancellation of the board exams by CBSE, which was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1.

After which, CISCE, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan boards too cancelled their state class 12 board exams.

Nearly 26 lakh students registered this year for the class 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP Secondary Education Council on May 29 had cancelled board examinations for class 10 students and also proposed to take a 90-minute test of each subject for class 12 students in the second week of July, if feasible. The government had earlier decided to promote students of classes 6, 7, 8, 9, 10,11 to their next class without any exam.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said, “Keeping in mind the future of students and the importance of class 12 marks for them, the board examinations have been proposed for the second week of July if circumstances are conducive. The examinations will be taken “with adherence to all COVID-19 norms and social distancing."