Uttar Pradesh assembly election phase 5: Check vote timings, key candidates and constituencies

Uttar Pradesh assembly election phase five: Over 2 crore people will vote for 692 candidates. (Image tweeted by @ceoup)

More than 2 crore people will vote for 692 candidates in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election on February 28. The election will cover 61 assembly constituencies across 12 districts.

Voting for the phase five election in Uttar Pradesh will take place from 7 am to 6 pm, news agency PTI reported, quoting the state’s Chief Election Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla.

The key districts in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election include Amethi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Rae Bareilly.

Heavyweight candidates in the fifth phase include UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu constituency in Kaushambi district, Raghuraj Pratap Singh, Jansatta Dal candidate from Kunda in Pratapgarh, BJP’s Sanjay Sinh from Amethi and Congress’ Aradhana Mishra from Rampur Khas constituency in Pratapgarh district.

Four other Uttar Pradesh ministers are contesting elections in the fifth phase. They are Siddharth Nath Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi, Ramapati Shastri and Rajendra Singh.

There are many wealthy candidates in phase five. More than 200 candidates in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election have assets worth over Rs 1 crore.

Among the chief parties, BJP has 47 crorepati candidates, Samajwadi Party has 49, Bahujan Samaj Party 44 and Congress 30, according to the Association for Democratic reforms, which has analysed affidavits for 685 leaders.

In all, Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases. The first four phases took place on February 10, February 14, February 20 and February 23. The fifth phase is tomorrow. The last two phases will be held on March 3 and March 7.

The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election will take place on March 10, along with Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.