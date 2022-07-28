Used clothes from UK and US are ending up in mounds on African beaches

A heavily polluted beach in Ghana's capital Accra. (Image credit: Muntaka Chasant)

New photos of clothes dumped in mounds on the beaches of Ghana in Africa expose the hazards of fast-fashion and the enormous used clothing business.

Ghana is the world's third-largest importer of second-hand clothing, The Independent reported. Most of its goods come in from the United Kingdom and the United States.

Traders in Ghana try to resell these items but half of them are of very poor quality. Every year, 100 million used items end up being pushed out of circulation.

Most of these discarded items are dumped on beaches.

The condition of Ghana's beaches has been documented by photographer Muntaka Chasant, who focuses on environmental crises.



Giant heaps of the clothing on shores disrupt marine life as well the occupations of local fishermen.

"None of us living along these shores have anything at all to do with these. We are already under stress from the lack of fish in the ocean, and now this!," a fisherman told Chasant, according to The Independent.

A huge contributor to the waste heaps on beaches is Kantamanto -- a massive market for second-hand clothes in Ghana's capital Accra.

Locals describe the waste from the market as "Obruni Wawu", which in Twi language means "a dead white man's clothes".

Fast fashion brand H&M is the one most commonly found dumped in Ghana, The Independent reported.

Waste from Western nations often ends up in Africa and Asia. Wealthy nations are known to dump their plastic waste in Southeast Asia, sparking to global criticism.