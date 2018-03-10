App
Mar 10, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

US Muhajirs hail India's statement at UN rights session

Muhajir community welcomes India's statement on state atrocities committed by Pakistan in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

 

The US-based Muhajir community has welcomed India's statement in the UN human rights session on state atrocities committed by Pakistan in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

"The inclusion of the name of Sindh in India's statement on human rights violations is an important and encouraging development for 70 million Muhajirs," Nadeem Nusrat, a US-based Muhajir leader and former convener of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) said.

Appreciating the Indian government for raising its voice on the plight of Muhajirs in Pakistan, Nusrat said that Sindh, especially Karachi city and urban centres of Sindh province had been neglected previously by the world community while highlighting persecution of ethnic groups in Pakistan.

Early this year MQM had launched 'Free Karachi' campaign aimed at highlighting the alleged state-sponsored atrocities on the Muhajirs and other ethnic minority communities in the port city of Pakistan.

The 'Free Karachi' campaign he said has been drawing the world's attention towards the state atrocities of Pakistan on Muhajirs, Baloch, Pashtuns and other religious minorities.

The campaign is approaching international community, lawmakers, decision-making bodies, human rights groups and is getting support from all quarters, he said.

In a statement, he urged all the major regional powers of South Asia and international powers to put pressure on Pakistan to end crimes against humanity in Karachi and other urban centres along with Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA tribal areas.

Digital ads of 'Free Karachi' are also running on the website of the New York Times in the latest phase of the campaign.

tags #human rights #Inda Pakistan #migrants

