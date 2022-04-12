English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    US monitoring some recent 'concerning developments' on human rights abuses in India: Blinken

    India has previously rejected criticism by foreign governments and human rights groups on allegations that civil liberties have eroded in the country.

    PTI
    April 12, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    The US is monitoring some recent "concerning developments" in India including a rise in human rights abuses by some government officials, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, insisting that America regularly engages with its Indian partners on shared democratic values.

    Blinken made these remarks at a joint news conference with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Indian counterparts – External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh – after the conclusion of the 2+2 Ministerial on Monday here. "We are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India, including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials, Blinken said in his opening remarks.

    ALSO READ: India, US to restart commercial dialogue, CEO forum later this year: Antony Blinken

    However, he did not provide any other details. "We share a commitment to our democratic values, such as protecting human rights. We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values, Blinken said.

    India has previously rejected criticism by foreign governments and human rights groups on allegations that civil liberties have eroded in the country. The Indian government has asserted that India has well-established democratic practices and robust institutions to safeguard the rights of all.

    Close

    Related stories

    The government has emphasised that the Indian Constitution provides for adequate safeguards under various statutes for ensuring the protection of human rights.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Antony Blinken #human rights abuses #Rajnath Singh #S Jaishankar
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 06:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.