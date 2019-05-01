US hails Masood Azhar's listing as 'global terrorist', seeks sustained actions from Pakistan against terrorism

The US on May 1 welcomed the designation of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by the UN and sought "sustained actions" from Pakistan against terrorism, consistent with its international obligations.

In a major diplomatic win for India, the United Nations designated Pakistan-based Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal by the US, the UK and France to blacklist him.

A spokesperson for the US Mission in UN said, "The US welcomes the addition of Masood Azhar to the UN 1267 ISIL and al-Qaida Sanctions list, which requires all UN member states to implement an assets freeze, a travel ban, and an arms embargo against Azhar."

"We expect all countries to uphold these obligations," the spokesperson said, noting that the Jaish-e Mohammed is a United Nations-designated terrorist group, and Azhar, as the founder and leader of JEM, clearly met the criteria for designation by the world body.

The JeM has been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks and is a "serious threat" to regional stability and peace. "We appreciate Pakistani Prime Minister Khan's stated commitment that Pakistan, for the sake of its own future, will not allow the operation of militant and terrorist groups from its territory," the spokesperson said.

"We are encouraged by the initial steps taken by the Government of Pakistan...We look forward to further and sustained actions from Pakistan as outlined in its National Action Plan, and consistent with its international obligations," the spokesperson said.

The US, the UK and France had moved the proposal to designate Azhar as a "global terrorist" in the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February, just days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack carried out by the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir.