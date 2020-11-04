172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|us-election-2020-kanye-west-votes-for-himself-accepts-defeat-with-promises-of-better-run-in-2024-6065581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020

US Election 2020 | Kanye West votes for himself, accepts defeat with promises of better run in 2024

Moneycontrol News

Rapper Kanye West, who announced that he had voted for himself in the US presidential election 2020, appears to have conceded defeat in the 2020 run for the post.


With eyes on the 2024 polls and a hint that his quest is not over yet, Kanye West shared the image of himself in front of an electoral map with the caption ‘KANYE 2024’.

Kanye West’s presidential bid for the White House was marked by sporadic, erratic statements, and he was not so much the talk-point of the high-octane election in America otherwise. However, experts opine that Kanye’s bid might hurt Joe Biden’s chance of winning the 2020 US elections, by diverting a chunk of “black votes” from the Democratic candidate.

Notably, Kanye West's celebrity wife Kim Kardashian also never publicly endorsed his presidential bid and was instead seen retweeting information on voter hotlines from Indian-origin Democratic vice-presidential contender Kamala Harris.
tags #Current Affairs #Kanye West #US Election 2020

